Raymond James Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $45.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

