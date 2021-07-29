Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.39. 48,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,945. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

