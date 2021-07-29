Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

