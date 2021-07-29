Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sono-Tek (SOTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK):
- 7/28/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
- 7/24/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
- 7/17/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
- 7/16/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
- 7/9/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
- 7/8/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
OTCMKTS:SOTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14.
Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.