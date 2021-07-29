Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sono-Tek (SOTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK):

7/28/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

7/24/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

7/17/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

7/16/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

7/9/2021 – Sono-Tek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

7/8/2021 – Sono-Tek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

OTCMKTS:SOTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

