Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.