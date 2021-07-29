Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RBC traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.10. 287,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

