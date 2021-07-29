Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

