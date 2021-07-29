Reginald L. Hardy Acquires 100,000 Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Chairman Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reginald L. Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Reginald L. Hardy acquired 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

BBI stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.20. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

