Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

