Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 485 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.67. 5,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,028. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

