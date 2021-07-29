Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 88 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,838. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

