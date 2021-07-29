Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 88 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of RS traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,741. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

