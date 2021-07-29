Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 150 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,203. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

