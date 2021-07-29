Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 272 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

