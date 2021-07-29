Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $39.11. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 19,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $437.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

