Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TRxADE HEALTH were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRxADE HEALTH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

MEDS opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

