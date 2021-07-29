Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $505,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

