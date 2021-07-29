Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $511,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ESTE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $806.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

