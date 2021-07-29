Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,820 Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

