Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

