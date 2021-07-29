Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Greenland Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

