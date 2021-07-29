Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.50. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Renalytix AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.38.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

