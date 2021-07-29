RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.60. RenovaCare shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,890 shares.

The company has a market cap of $145.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

