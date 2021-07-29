Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

