Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Repligen stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.49. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84. Repligen has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.