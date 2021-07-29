Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 158,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.