Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

