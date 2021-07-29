Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

