Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.