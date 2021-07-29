Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

