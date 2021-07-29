ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $240.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.33.

NYSE:RMD opened at $266.03 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

