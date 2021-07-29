Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,198. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

