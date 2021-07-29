Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.83

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 22587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

