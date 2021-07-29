Reviewing Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.75 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.54) -11.22

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Viking Therapeutics N/A -17.58% -16.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pharvaris and Viking Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.74%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.78%. Given Pharvaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Summary

Pharvaris beats Viking Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. The company also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRÃ for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

