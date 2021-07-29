Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.71

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

