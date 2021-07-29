Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 426,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,178. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

