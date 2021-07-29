Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

RCDO stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 383 ($5.00). 74,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.62. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The firm has a market cap of £238.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

