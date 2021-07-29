Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

NYSE RICE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,376,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

