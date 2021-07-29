Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
NYSE RICE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75.
About Rice Acquisition
Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.