Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 14,480 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $524.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

