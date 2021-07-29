Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 14,480 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $524.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
