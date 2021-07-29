Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

RPI.UN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.47. 3,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.12. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$59.13 and a 1-year high of C$86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The company has a market cap of C$735.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

