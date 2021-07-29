Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 26,497 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8751968 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.