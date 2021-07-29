Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Ricoh stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

