Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.