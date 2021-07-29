Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Up 484.1% in July

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 484.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ridgestone Mining stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.06. 163,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.07. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.18.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

