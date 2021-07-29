Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,263.85 ($81.84).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,289.85 ($82.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,016.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

