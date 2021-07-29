Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 308,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,858. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

