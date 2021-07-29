Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.
RIO traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 308,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,858. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.