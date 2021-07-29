RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $915,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $16,549,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

