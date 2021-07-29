Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.33.

ROG traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.99. 52,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,921. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

