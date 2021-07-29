Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

