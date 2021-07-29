Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,746. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

